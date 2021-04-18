Anchor Protocol Price Tops $4.90 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $265.50 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00008732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,152,778 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

