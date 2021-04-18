ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $1,979.38 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $58.06 million and $89,353.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $1,979.38 or 0.03601452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About ankrETH

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

