ankrETH Price Hits $2,110.73 on Top Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for about $2,110.73 or 0.03700244 BTC on popular exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $61.91 million and approximately $81,139.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

