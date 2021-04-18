Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

