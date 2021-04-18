Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.