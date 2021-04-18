AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $4.05 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00007124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $38.08 million and $8.14 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

