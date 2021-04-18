Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $48.63 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004682 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $48.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

