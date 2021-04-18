APIX Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $527,318.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

