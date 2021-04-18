APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Reaches $15.52 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $2.23 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00737252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,221.60 or 0.99697800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.22 or 0.00830288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,581,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.