Argon (ARGON) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $9.23 million and $782,788.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

