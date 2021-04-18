ARMOR Trading Up 10.4% This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00276927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00707863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,273.67 or 0.99966390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.00831356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

