Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

