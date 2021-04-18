ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

