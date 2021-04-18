Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 199,479 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 197,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 50,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 52,715,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

