Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 412.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.87. 6,030,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

