Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $80.94. 15,123,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

