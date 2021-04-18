Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

