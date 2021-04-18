Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

