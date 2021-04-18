Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

