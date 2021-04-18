Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,694 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,937,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

