Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,989,698 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,989,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 7.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,574,000. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

