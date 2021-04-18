Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.10 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

