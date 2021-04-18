Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 10,285 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.69 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

