Atento (NYSE:ATTO) vs. Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Critical Analysis

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atento and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.03%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Axtel.

Risk & Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and Axtel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.21 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -14.67 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axtel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atento beats Axtel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Axtel

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

