AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

