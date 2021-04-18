Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $300.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.86 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

