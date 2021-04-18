Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.94. 1,612,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

