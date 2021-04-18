Autonio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Autonio has a market cap of $28.37 million and $1.14 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00277967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,429.01 or 0.99824713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00833070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

