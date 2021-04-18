Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $217.00. 47,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

