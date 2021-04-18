Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $812.22. 3,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $740.17 and a 200 day moving average of $698.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $842.85.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

