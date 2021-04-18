Autus Asset Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.00. 7,542,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a market cap of $320.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

