Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.28. 99,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $417.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

