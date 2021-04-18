Autus Asset Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 157,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

