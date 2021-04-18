Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 96,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 321.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 161,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The company has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

