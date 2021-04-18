Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 198,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

