Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

