AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,062 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of AxoGen worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

