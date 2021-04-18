Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $335.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.68 million to $353.80 million. Azul posted sales of $632.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.60 to $22.20 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.31 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.