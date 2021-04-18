BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 965,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

