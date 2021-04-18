BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.48 Million

Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce $229.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.41 million. BankUnited reported sales of $203.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $943.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $974.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $995.23 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 329,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

