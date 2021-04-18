Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $29.00 by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $29.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

