Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003578 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.12 million and $145,014.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,881,962 coins and its circulating supply is 2,018,539 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

