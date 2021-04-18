BASIC Reaches Market Cap of $36.75 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $96,202.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

