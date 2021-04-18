Beldex (BDX) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $58.51 million and $2,260.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.