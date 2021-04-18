Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 251,994 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

JKD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

