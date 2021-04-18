Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

