BHPCoin (BHP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $2.94 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00279768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00724611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,513.47 or 0.99949538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.00834785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.