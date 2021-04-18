Binance Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.43 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $522.87 or 0.00919677 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $80.23 billion and $7.43 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
