Bird.Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $941,688.00 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $941,688.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.87 or 0.00243566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,769 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

