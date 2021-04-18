BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.81 or 0.99903716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00136262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003889 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

